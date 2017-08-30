This Airport Is Getting an Outdoor Swimming Pool

VIP travelers flying in and out of Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic are about to get a luxurious new amenity: an outdoor swimming pool.

The outdoor pool is one of the many new features in a new VIP lounge designed by Dominican architect Antonio Segundo Imbert. The lounge is expected to open in December 2017.

Related: Tourist Killed by Jet Blast at Beach Famous for Runway

The airport currently has two VIP lounges, one each in terminals A and B, that are open to select elite status fliers on participating airlines. Additionally, Priority Pass members as well as anyone who buys a pass to those lounges can also get access.

Courtesy of Punta Cana International Airport

Access rules to the new lounge and the price for a day pass have not yet been announced. As soon as T+L gets more information from the airport, we’ll add an update.

The Punta Cana airport is also rolling out Preclearance later this year for all U.S. travelers, who will get to clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the ground in the Dominican Republic before boarding their flights back to the U.S. The Preclearance program includes immigration processing, customs, and agriculture inspections.

The CBP’s Preclearance operations are currently available at 15 airports in six countries: Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates.

More than 1.6 million travelers flew from the Punta Cana airport to the United States in 2016.