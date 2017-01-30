Airlines Respond to Travel Ban, Offer Refunds and Rebooking for Those Affected

The travel ban enacted Friday has led to confusion among travelers, as people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalian, Sudan, and Yemen—even those with legal U.S. visas—have faced detention upon arriving at U.S. airports.

As airlines also figure out how the ban changes travel to the U.S., several of them are offering refunds and waiving fees for rebooking to affected customers.

Etihad Airways will be offering changes or refunds and rebook passengers where permitted: “A number of our passengers have been affected and we are continuing to assist them to identify issues before they fly,” the airline said in a statement.

Emirates will offer rebooking and refund options for affected passengers booked to fly to or from the U.S. between January 28 and February 28.

Air Canada will allow customers who previously purchased a ticket to or through the U.S. from the banned countries to change their flight, free of charge, on dates between now and January 20, 2018. And WestJet customers can get a temporary waiver on change and cancelation fees, however fare differences will still apply.

American Airlines is offering rebooking options and full refunds to customers.

Delta posted a statement, saying the airline will “make every effort to contact impacted customers with flexible rebooking options, including refunds.”

United Airlines is offering affected customers “refunds and other accommodations,” the airline’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, told CNN.

Virgin America recommends that affected travelers contact the airline to discuss options, while Virgin Atlantic will allow customers affected by the ban to rebook for a later date, to change their flight to an alternative destination, or to request a full refund should they no longer wish to travel to the U.S.

British Airways will offer a refund for affected customers traveling to the U.S, a spokesperson from the airline told Travel + Leisure.

Qantas is also offering customers a refund or change of itinerary.

Lufthansa passengers can request one free rebooking should they be affected.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association, which represents 265 member airlines around the world, released a statement on Monday asking for additional guidance from the White House on the travel ban.

“We ask for early clarity from the U.S. administration on the current situation,” IATA said in a statement. “Moreover, we urge all governments to provide sufficient advance coordination of changes in entry requirements so that travelers can clearly understand them and airlines can efficiently implement them.”