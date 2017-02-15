Largest Aircraft That Also Looks Like a Butt Will Fly Again
By Jessica Plautz
Flying Butt Airlander 10
Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PFFFFFFFFFFFFTTTTT.

Airlander 10, the largest aircraft in the world that also has a remarkable resemblance to a human behind, is ready to fly again, according to the company that built it.

On a test flight last summer, the aircraft hit a telephone pole that did some serious damage.

“The flight deck instrument panels, overhead console and all associated wiring have already been reinstalled successfully,” a spokesperson for Hybrid Air Vehicles told The Telegraph. “This was aided by weeks of preparation, which allowed large sections to be moved at the same time and clipped into place.”

“With the equipment installed, ‘power-on’ has been achieved and on-aircraft testing has now begun,” the spokesperson said.

Flying Butt Airlander 10
Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flying Butt Airlander 10
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Airlander 10 is a hybrid airship that has been a long time coming. Originally developed by the U.S. Army for surveillance, it was abandoned, only to be resurrected by U.K.-based Hybrid Air Vehicles, which scraped together the money to bring the concept to fruition from a variety of sources.

There are elements of blimps, zeppelins, and airplanes in the design.

Flying Butt Airlander 10
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Flying Butt Airlander 10
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

In the U.K., the Airlander is affectionately known as the “flying bum.”

Flying Butt Airlander 10
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Flying Butt Airlander 10
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flying Butt Airlander 10
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Once it's operational, Airlander 10 could be used for a variety of purposes, whether industrial, governmental, or commercial, according to the company.

