Get Ready for Cheaper Flights Between the U.S. and Asia

Travelers looking for a cheap flights between the United States and Asia have something to look forward to: Malaysia’s AirAsia X announced on Tuesday that it has been granted approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to begin operating scheduled passenger flights.

The long-haul airline, a sister airline to AirAsia, is the first Asian budget airline to be granted such approval to fly to the U.S. It already has its eyes set on routes to different states, including Hawaii.

“This is a major milestone for AirAsia X,” said AirAsia X Group CEO, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun in a statement. “Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East, and we are excited about our fist foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific.”

The airline currently operates a fleet of Airbus A330 planes equipped with economy and premium seating.

AirAsia took the title for the world's best low-cost airline premium cabin and premium seat from Skytrax last year, and received a six out of seven safety rating from AirlineRatings.com.

“AirAsiaX met FAR Part 129 requirements and we issued them operations specifications on Dec. 2, 2016 to operate five A-330-343 aircraft,” Ian Gregor, public affairs manager of the FAA told Travel + Leisure.

The airline did not announce when flights are likely to begin.