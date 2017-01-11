President Obama Takes His Last Flight on Air Force One
By Jessica Plautz
President Obama waves from Air Force One.
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

At 1:41 a.m., in the early hours of Wednesday morning, President Barack Obama stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews after his last flight on the presidential aircraft as president.

Air Force One is a command center in the sky for the president of the United States. As such, the aircraft—there are two, and whichever is being used for the president is referred to as “Air Force One”—have circled the globe with the commander in chief.

In the eight years Barack Obama has been president, Air Force One has taken him on 445 “missions.” He has flown 2,799 hours and 6 minutes on Air Force One, according to the pool report, for a total of 116 days in the skies.

That's taken him to 56 countries and 49 states—the only state President Obama has not taken Air Force One to is Maryland (where Joint Base Andrews is).

At Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, the president and first lady thanked the crew that maintains Air Force One. It was the first time the president had the chance to do so, according to the White House pool report.

